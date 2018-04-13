Comedian Ed spoiling for laughs at Forum show

Spoiler Alert - Ed Byrne is bringing his sell out Edinburgh Fringe show to our doorstep.

The comedian will appear at the Billingham Forum later this month as part of the second leg of his biggest ever tour to date.

The observational comic has appeared in Mock the Week, The One Show, Have I Got News For You and Live At The Apollo, as well a travelogue shows Big Adventure and Dara and Ed’s Road to Mandalay with Dara O Briain.

Spoiler Alert, to be staged on Wednesday, April 25, explores the thin line between righteous complaining and brat-like whining and asks, ‘are we right to be fed up, or are we spoiled?’

For the show Ed extends his analysis on the culture of entitlement to look at areas where we could perhaps do with being spoiled a little bit more.

He said: “Where I think we’re not acting spoiled enough is in the political arena.

“We have a tendency to accept what’s happening and that’s where we should be acting more entitled: we are literally entitled to the government we want.

“We’re spoiled in all these little ways, but not spoiled enough.”

Spoiler Alert also continues a theme he has tackled in previous shows, looking at his shift from being a working-class Dubliner to a fully paid-up rural-residing member of the middle classes.

Where once he would do routines slating 4x4 owners, he is now the owner of such a vehicle, and holds other signifiers of social mobility: a bow tie and chainsaw.

All seats for the show, which starts at 8pm, are £24.

For more http://www.forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk/