Company donates prize money to help schoolchildren’s science skills

Schoolchildren are getting in the fast lane to learning, thanks to an award-wining automotive firm.

Tomlinson Hall was named SME Company of the Year at the North East Automotive Alliance (NEAA) and has presented its £1,500 award to a nearby school.

It is wonderful that the North East Automotive Alliance have recognised the great work of Colin and his team and that the school have been able to benefit too. Edwin Squire

Jamie Ollivere, managing director at award-sponsor RTC North, presented the cheque to Billingham South Community Primary School head Edwin Squire, alongside NEAA chief executive Paul Butler and Colin Simpson, business development director at Tomlinson Hall.

“There are hundreds of exciting careers for young people who have an interest in STEM subjects and they can find them here, often on their doorstep, working for companies like Tomlinson Hall,” said Jamie.

“I’d like to congratulate them on their award and commend them for their donation to the pupils of Billingham South Community Primary School.”

Mr Squire said the money would be put to good use: “We are so delighted that our partnership with Tomlinson Hall brings such benefits for our pupils. The children always know a nice gift is coming when they see Colin.

“Our Science co-ordinator, Mrs Khan, is keen to spend the money on projects which continue to advance the children’s skills in science.”