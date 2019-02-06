Company launches £10,000 fund to inspire learning in science, engineering, technology and maths

Venator is looking for the North East’s brightest and best

The Billingham firm has launched a £10,000 Bright Ideas Fund to inspire innovation and stimulate learning in STEM subjects across the region.

The fund, which will give 40 grants of £250 to groups and organisations that encourage innovative ideas within science, engineering, technology and maths, is now open for applications from schools, colleges, clubs, charities and other groups that could benefit from a financial boost to pay for resources such as safety equipment, outreach services or an educational day out.

Karen Fenwick, Vice President Corporate Branding and Communications at Venator, said: “Innovation is at the very heart of what we do: making things possible through the creative application of bright ideas. That is why we want to reward groups and organisations dedicating their time and resources to support learning in science, technology, engineering and maths.

“We are delighted to launch the Bright Ideas Fund to encourage STEM learning across the North East.”

Applications are now being accepted for the Bright Ideas Fund, and will run until midnight on March 31.

To apply, visit www.venatorcommunityfund.com and submit 250 words about how your group or organisation would use the £250 grant to promote STEM based activities.

All successful projects will go head-to-head in anonline public vote.