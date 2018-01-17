Company to host Football Shirt Day to fundraise for Hartlepool United

A Hartlepool business will show its support for Pools when staff pull on football shirts to raise funds for the cash-strapped club.

Utility Alliance on Hartlepool Marina is one of Hartlepool United’s key sponsors and have their logo on the team strip.

To help with the fundraising efforts for the club the company are to make this Friday a Football Shirt Day.

All staff are being encouraged to wear a football shirt and to make a donation, which when collected together which will be given to the club on Saturday.

It is to help the club reach their target of £200,000 to pay the wages of players and staff at the end of the month.

Ian Willis, Utility Alliance PR and marketing manager, said: “As the club’s main sponsor we will do anything we can to help. We have got a good relationship with the club. It is disappointing to see the position they are in at the moment but we have been really impressed by the level of support shown by fans over the last week or so and wish them all the best.” Utility Alliance has also issued a challenge to other local businesses for staff to wear football shirts to work and see who can raise the most money for the club.