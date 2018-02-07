Competition winners off to the circus

Fifteen families are off to the circus courtesy of the Hartlepool Mail.

We ran a competition with the Netherlands National Circus, which has arrived in town ahead of its half-term shows next week.

Netherlands National Circus performers Duo Extreme

The circus generously offered to give away 15 family tickets to the show through the Mail.

We asked readers to enter the draw by email after answering the following question: What birthday is circus celebrating this year?

The answer was 250, and the following readers who answered correctly were drawn at random.

They are: Julie Kadhim, Tasha Clarke, Steve Gibbon, Laura Wilson, Claire Martindale, Jane Meggs, Lynsey Bryce, Gemma Crisp, Natasha Hunter, Hannah Shaw, John Matthews, Annalise Chandler, Chris Stevens, Juli Simmons and Gemma Rhead.

Each wins one family ticket which admits two adults and up to three children aged between two and 12 to the front circle.

The circus is returning to Hartlepool for a second successive year with a new show.

It features two hours of family entertainment from an international cast of more than 30 performers.

Among the star acts are aerial performers Duo Extreme, who were recently voted winners of a festival of circus artistes in Germany.

The circus is on at the former Jackson’s Landing site at Hartlepool marina from Tuesday, February 13 to Sun, February 18. Show times are 2.30pm and 7pm Tuesday to Friday; 2pm, 4.45pm and 7.30pm on Saturday and at noon and 3pm on Sunday.