Cleveland Police issued a CCTV image of a man seen at 5.20am on Saturday, November 26 on St Paul’s Road/Hutton Avenue in Hartlepool.

Later on Saturday morning, an appeal was issued on police social media channels for the public’s help in tracing the man seen in the footage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement said: “Officers would like to appeal to trace the man in this CCTV image as they are concerned for his welfare. Anyone who may know the man’s identity is asked to call police so that officers can check on his wellbeing.”

The force added: “Police would like the man to make contact with them, or anyone who knows his identity, by calling 101, quoting incident number 213424."

At time of writing, the Cleveland Police appeal had already been shared more than a dozen times on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad