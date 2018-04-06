‘Controlling’ woman who beat mum and gran walks free from court

A controlling woman who beat her mother and grandmother has narrowly avoided prison.

Victoria Robinson, 22, was given a suspended jail term and community work for assaulting her mother Irene Austin and her 86-year-old grandmother, also called Irene Austin.

A court heard Robinson pulled a clumnp of hair from her mother’s head and said ‘she would be found dead in the house’.

She also punched and kicked her grandmother and ‘pushed her up against a wall’.

Magistrates, who were told Robinson has never had a job, banned her from contacting either her mother or grandmother for the next two years.

In victim personal statements read to Teesside Magistrates’ Court, both victims said Robinson was ‘controlling’ and they were too frightened to stand up to her.

“I’ve always been very good to her,” said Irene Austin snr. “She used to be such a nice girl.

“I don’t know why she started to behave as she did, but this started when she began smoking stuff.”

Prosecutor Ann Mitchell told the court Robinson, her mother, and her grandmother, were all living in the same house in Lazenby Road in Hartlepool at the time of the assaults.

“Irene Austin snr is a vulnerable adult living in her own property,” said Ms Mitchell.

“She says the defendant entered the house and said she was fed up of seeing her face, and swore at her.

“Robinson then punched her in the shoulder, kicked her left shin, and pushed her up against a wall.

“She told her grandmother she would kick her again if she didn’t shut up, and she would start on her mother when she returned from work.

“Robinson said she would break her mother’s legs, and she would be found dead in the house.”

The court heard Robinson sparked an argument with her mother.

“She asked her to collect something she had bought from an internet site,” said Ms Mitchell.

“Ms Austin jnr refused, saying she would get the item the next day.

“Robinson became aggressive, swore at her mother, then put her hands around her grandmother’s neck as if to strangle her.

“Robinson attacked her mother, pulled out a clump of her hair, and threw the television remote at her, bruising her left leg.”

Ms Mitchell told the court of two other incidents in which Robinson had taken a glass of wine from her mother, and on a separate occasion poured wine down a drain.

Robinson, of Lamberd Road, Hartlepool, denied three charges of common assault on October 11 and 12.

She was convicted of all offences after a trial lasting two days.

John Relton, defending, said in mitigation: “I am in a difficult position because my client does not accept the finding of guilt.

“She was distraught when she was found guilty, and she still thinks the allegations were made up to get her to move out of the house.

“This case has been reported in the press leading to Ms Robinson being abused on social media.

“For her, this is a nightmare that will not end.

“I don’t seek to go behind the finding of guilt today, but she does intend to appeal the verdict.”

Robinson’s probation officer told the court she has never worked, but has recently started a work placement at a dog grooming parlour which she hopes will lead to full time work.

Robinson accepted she had used cannabis, but that was two years ago.

The probation officer said Robinson had been the victim of domestic violence for which a former partner was sent to prison.

The bench sentenced Robinson to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for two years, 100 hours of community work, and 20 rehabilitation activity days.

She was ordered to pay £535 costs, and £100 each compensation to her victims.

The bench made an order banning Robinson from contacting her victims for two years.