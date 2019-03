The coroner has launched an appeal to identify the family of a Hartlepool woman who has died.

The officer of the Teesside Coroner is appealing to trace relatives of 62-year-old Janet Turnbull who sadly died on Monday, March 11, to come forward.

Janet was from Westbourne Road in Hartlepool.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

Any relatives can contact Teesside Coroners Office on 01642 729350.