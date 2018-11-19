Corronation Street and Dancing on Ice star Brooke Vincent set for Hartlepool lights switch on

Screen star Brooke Vincent will help Hartlepool sparkle as she helps turn on the town's Christmas lights.

The actor, who appears as Sophie Webster in ITV soap Coronation Street and was also a finalists in Dancing on Ice earlier this year, will lead the honours in Church Square on Friday, November 30.

The celebrations will begin from 4.30pm, with an evening of free entertainment lined up for families.

Organisers from What's Happening Hartlepool, which is part of the council, have said people should take note the event is now taking place in the Church Square and not the National Museum of the Royal Navy.

Further details of the evening, which will run until 7pm, are due to be announced.