Could it snow in the North of England this weekend? Here’s the latest weather forecast

This week has seen a considerable drop in temperatures - a noticeable change from the mild weather many parts of the UK have experienced this autumn.

Conditions are now turning much colder as the weekend approaches, and some parts of the UK could see snow.

Arctic air and snowy weather

According to the Met Office, “As high pressure becomes anchored to the west of the UK, cold arctic air will move south across the country from the north, bringing cold conditions to most by the weekend.

“We can expect to see overnight frosts and ice in places, with even snow over the hills in the north.”

Although the UK as a whole is set to feel the drop in temperatures as October comes to a close, it is mainly the north which is currently set to see snowy weather conditions.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Laura Paterson, said: “It will feel very cold this weekend, with strong winds bringing heavy showers to many parts. Northern facing coastal areas will see the most frequent showers, whilst elsewhere will see more in the way of sunshine.

“These showers could contain hail, and turn to snow on the high ground, mainly Scotland, Northern Ireland and perhaps northern England.”

Weekend weather forecast

Saturday is set to be the coldest day, with Yorkshire and the North West both forecast a peak temperature of around 7C and the North East set to reach 8C.

Temperatures will recover slightly for Sunday, with showers becoming more confined to eastern areas of the UK.

According to the Met Office, the North West will be “much colder and brighter from Friday with heavy blustery showers, turning wintry over hills. Strong winds will exacerbate the cold feel. Drier and brighter on Sunday. Widespread overnight frosts.”

Yorkshire and the North East will become colder over the weekend, with strong northerly winds on Friday and Saturday, and overnight frosts. It will be occasionally sunny with showers and sometimes wintry on hills.

Sunday will be mainly dry and, but cold.

Next week then looks see to be less cold for much of the country, but looking more unsettled by the middle of the week.