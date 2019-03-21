Could you help keep children safe on the school run in Hartlepool?

Council chiefs in Hartlepool are appealing for people to come forward to become lollipop men and women and keep children safe on the school run.

Hartlepool Borough Council has announced plans to establish a new pool of casual lollipop men and women.

The move comes as there is often a gap in school crossing patrol availability when a lollipop man or woman leaves their post.

It is hoped the move to establish a group of casual workers will ensure cover is available when the recruitment process for a permanent replacement is carried out.

Councillor Stephen Akers-Belcher, Chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s neighbourhood services committee, said: “We are putting in place these plans to recruit a pool of casual lollipop men and women.

“Often, when someone moves on from the service, there is a gap as a new person is recruited and this development will help to massively reduce occurrences like this.

“Recently, when a lollipop man retired, word quickly spread that he was not being replaced and this simply wasn’t the case. We were just going through the recruitment process to employ a new School Crossing Patrol.

“Having a casual pool of lollipop men and women will also help cover instances of sickness.”

Anyone interested in applying to be a casual school crossing patrol warden in Hartlepool should visit www.northeastjobs.org.uk/hartlepoolboroughcouncil and click on the Traffic / Highways / Road Safety link at the bottom of the page.