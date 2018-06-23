Council agrees to mediate in village dispute over rose garden

Hartlepool legal chiefs have stepped in to help try to resolve a dispute between a villager and a parish council over the future of a threatened flower border.

John Proudlock, who lives with his 93-year-old mother at Rose Cottage in Dalton Piercy, launched an online petition to save a flower bed outside their home after the parish council gave him 14 days to remove it.

The issue, dubbed the War of the Roses, made headlines in several national newspapers as well as being reported by the Mail.

Now, the legal department at Hartlepool Borough Council has offered to act as mediators between Mr Proudlock and Dalton Piercy Parish Council to try to find an amicable solution.

A Hartlepool Borough Council spokesman said: “I can confirm that the Council’s legal team has offered to mediate, and we look forward to working with both parties to reach an amicable resolution of this matter.”

Last week, the parish council wrote an open letter to Mr Proudlock in which it offered to enter into talks to find a way to allow him to retain and manage the area of garden in front of Rose Cottage, which forms part of the village green and is owned by Dalton Piercy Parish Council.

But the parish council has laid down three conditions including that Mr Proudlock and his mother Thelma Peppert issue a public apology for what it calls ‘derogatory terms’ made of the council, its officers and members.

It also says the residents of Rose Cottage must accept the land in question is owned solely by the parish council and accept a Land Registry ruling to that effect from 2011.

The parish council says it hopes a meeting would also draw a line under a series of disputes with the residents of Rose Cottage dating back to 1973 relating to the land and a track in front of the cottage that leads to allotments and a planned new children’s play area.

Alan Timothy, vice chair of Dalton Piercy Parish Council, said: “Mr Proudlock has responded and we have a meeting coming up to consider his response.”

Mr Proudlock disputed making derogatory comments about the council adding: “My own position is that I am still hopeful of an amicable resolution without pre conditions.”

He disputes suggestions by the parish council that the flower border has been deliberately enlarged over the years or that it interferes with the access to the proposed playground.