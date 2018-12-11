Council bosses set to discuss High Tunstall Masterplan including 1,200 homes development

Council bosses are being asked to back a masterplan detailing plans for the creation of around 1,200 new homes, a GP surgery and a primary school.

Hartlepool Borough Council regeneration services committee are to discuss endorsing the High Tunstall Masterplan outlining how the area will be developed.

The site is allocated as part of the 2018 Hartlepool Local Plan to deliver approximately 1,200 houses.

It covers the land to the south of Elwick Road and will also look to deliver a small shopping parade, a GP surgery, a family public house restaurant, a creche, community centre and a primary school.

The plans drawn up by Prism Planning on behalf of Tunstall Homes Ltd will be delivered over a 10 to 13 year period and will include a distributor road and car parking.

It is anticipated that the dwellings will come over eight phases and comprise of approximately 200 two-bedroomed homes, 600 three-bedroomed homes and 400 four or five-bedroomed homes.

The masterplan covers issues such as access and infrastructure, housing, community facilities, landscaping and open space and design.

A draft masterplan was prepared for the site in November and councillors are being asked to endorse it.

A report from Andrew Carter, council assistant director of economic growth and regeneration, said the plan is needed to ensure there is no departure from the local plan.

It said: “The final masterplan will help to guide future reserved matters applications on the site and will help to ensure that necessary infrastructure such as roads, pedestrian links, sustainable drainage, open space and community facilities such as the primary school are delivered in a coordinated and timely manner.”

Proposals for the principle development of the masterplan, and the first phase of up to 208 homes, were passed by the planning committee in January 2018.

If the committee endorses the High Tunstall Masterplan it will become a material consideration in the determination of future planning applications on the site and will ensure that decisions taken are in conformity with the Hartlepool Local Plan 2018.

A decision will be made whether to endorse the masterplan by the regeneration services committee on Monday at its meeting at the Civic Centre at 2pm.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service