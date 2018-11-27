Council set to mark Workers Memorial Day again in redeveloped Church Square

Council bosses have approved plans to again take part in a day to remember employees who have died through industrial accidents.

Hartlepool Borough Council finance and policy committee had received a letter from the Hartlepool Joint Trades Union Committee about arrangements for Workers Memorial Day and agreed to the proposals.

International Workers Memorial Day takes place around the world on April 28th each year to remember those who have died, been injured and made ill through work, and to campaign for safe working conditions.

The authority will look to promote a minutes silence at 12.30pm on Sunday, April 28 2019 in rememberance of those who loves lives through industrial accidents or disease.

Next year a remembrance service and wreath laying will take place on that day at Christ Church, in Church Square, Hartlepool with arrangements starting from 11.45am and everyone welcome.

A new ‘Workers Memorial’ is expected to be in place for the service after the original memorial, dedicated in 1999, was moved due to the redevelopment of Church Square.

A Workers Memorial Day Service and Wreath Laying Ceremony organised by Hartlepool Trades Union Council has been held in the town since 1999 and has been held on the official day of 28th April since 2000.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service