Council staff put up united front against 'Beast from the East'

Council staff have been working tirelessly to ensure services in County Durham are unaffected by the current bad weather.

Gritters have been out ploughing and salting priority one and two routes throughout the county since the early hours of the morning.

They will continue to work throughout the day as conditions demand.

Although traffic is moving on main roads, residents are advised to allow extra time for their journey.

Council teams are also working to keep footpaths clear in town and city centres and around priority areas such as hospitals and medical centres.

Refuse and recycling crews are collecting in areas where it is safe to do so but residents whose bins are due to be emptied today are advised that there may be some disruption.

Updates will be provided via the council’s social media channels throughout the day.

A small number of schools are closed due to the heavy snowfall. Parents are advised to check www.durham.gov.uk and the council’s social media channels at facebook.com/durhamcouncil and twitter.com/DurhamCouncil for further details of when they will reopen.

Neighbourhood wardens are making checks on vulnerable residents across the county but people are also encouraged to call in on friends, neighbours and relatives who may need assistance.

John Reed, head of technical services, said: “The snow fall has been pretty consistent throughout the morning but we have had crews out gritting and ploughing throughout the night which has helped to keep traffic moving.

“We will continue to target those areas most affected as the day progresses but would encourage people to check our website and social media feeds for updates on all services.”

For more information, visit www.durham.gov.uk or check the council’s social media channels at facebook.com/durhamcouncil and twitter.com/DurhamCouncil.