Council to decide on new 220-home Hartlepool development

A 220-home development on the outskirts of Hartlepool is being recommended for approval by council officials.

Developer Villiers Street Agricultural is hoping to win planning permission supporting the principle of the development on land between Hartlepool’s Naisberry Park estate when it goes before planning councillors on Wednesday.

Council officers are recommending the scheme, between Elwick Road and Worset Lane, for approval subject to a number of conditions.

But a number of nearby residents and neighbouring parish councils are objecting.

The proposed scheme is the second phase of a Quarry Farm development.

The first part on an adjacent site of about 80 homes is already well under way called Elwick Rise.

A report of the Hartlepool Borough Council’s Planning Committee says: “An indicative plan... has been submitted to show a layout which accommodates 220 dwellings and whilst no details of the house types have been submitted an indicative housing mix has been shown with a mix of 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5-bedroom properties.”

The site measures approximately 30 acres and is allocated for housing in the council’s emerging Local Plan policy blueprint.

More than 50 objections have been sent to the council saying the proposed access is inadequate, it will put pressure on school places, the traffic network including the A19, is too big, and is unwanted and unnecessary.

Hart Parish Council says the current road infrastructure is already struggling to cope with the volume of traffic. Along with other large developments planned in the High Tunstall area, it is proposed to close central gaps on the A19 at both Elwick junctions and at Dalton Piercy and add traffic lights around the A179 Sheraton junctions to improve traffic flow.

The council report says the developer has agreed to make contributions including £2.6million towards an £18million Elwick bypass.

The authority’s Traffic and Transport department says: “There will be a cumulative impact on the local highway network although this is not considered to be severe.”

Benefits of the scheme are said to include boosting housing supply, creating jobs, and financial contributions towards better recreation facilities.

The officers’ report state on balance, the application is considered to represent a sustainable form of development.

The planning committee starts at 10am at the civic centre.