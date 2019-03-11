Council to make a decision on plans for Bradley Lowery Foundation's holiday home next month

A decision on plans to build a holiday home for sick children in Scarborough by the family of Bradley Lowery is set for next month.

Six-year-old Bradley died in July 2017 having been diagnosed with neuroblastoma when he was 18-months-old.

Bradley Lowery enjoying his holiday in Scarborough - where the respite home in his memory will be built.

One of his last family holidays was to Scarborough and now his charity, the Bradley Lowery Foundation, is building a holiday home there on land gifted to it by Scarborough Borough Council.

Bradley Lowery House, on land off Burniston Road, would allow other sick children and their families to enjoy a break in the seaside town.

The plans have been lodged with Scarborough Council and are now out to consultation until March 21. A decision is then likely to be made early next month on whether to grant planning permission according to Scarborough Council’s website.

Bradley and Gemma

The supporting documents submitted to the council by BDN Architects, states: “This important facility is conceived as a new holiday-home typology for families who have children with life-threatening, shortening or compromising medical conditions.

“The house accommodates the extended family and friends of the sick child so that they can collectively have a luxury holiday in a state-of-the-art facility.”

The five-bedroom house, which will sit on land formerly part of the Scalby Manor Estate, will also include a gym and sauna along with a barbecue terrace.

The document from BDN, which gave its time for free to the project, adds that Scarborough was Bradley’s “favourite place to visit” and that funding for the home has come from a number of sources including football clubs Sunderland, for whom Bradley was a mascot, and Premier League side Everton.