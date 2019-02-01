Councillor joins police on the beat in Hartlepool

A Hartlepool councillor joined an officer on the beat in the town to talk about problem issues.

Coun John Tennant, who represents the Jesmond ward, joined PCSO Vanessa Hocking to take part in a walkaround.

PCSO Vanessa Hocking and Coun John Tennant find out about issues in the area.

A spokesman for Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team, said the pair walked through Jesmond Gardens, Chatham road, Avondale Gardens, Milbank Road and finished at the Brougham Terrace and Raby Road junction.

They said: "Whilst attending the areas they discussed various issues involving anti-social behaviour, vehicle nuisance and off road vehicles."

The pair hope to make the walkaround more of a regular occurrence and if anyone who want to raise an issue see them, they should feel free to have a chat.

Or residents with any concerns should go along to their ward surgeries.