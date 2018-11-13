Councillors call for fly-tipping action and more publicity over waste disposal rules

Councillors want more action to crack down on fly-tipping and better publicity over what charges are in place for disposing waste in the town.

Hartlepool Borough Council neighbourhood services committee received a report providing an update on waste disposal services after numerous changes in recent years.

Councillor Marjorie James.

In April 2017, the council introduced charges for the disposal of certain non-household ‘DIY’ waste at the recycling site at Burn Road.

In April this year, waste services were changed again and the council started offering improved and extended standard and premium removal services.

Council bosses say figures showed the services are having a ‘very positive’ impact but councillors said more needs to be done to raise awareness over exactly what charges are in place.

Coun Marjorie James said: “It is quite a positive report but we still have people who believe we charge for regular items at the household waste recycling centre.

Councillor Ann Marshall

“This is about how businesses dispose of waste and getting rid of items that are not the norm, we need to get that message out there.

“It’s about stopping people having to pay for disposing of rubbish twice, first when a business comes and does not dispose it properly which means the council has to clear it up.

“I find that absolutely terrible, and residents need to understand that’s what we’re trying to stop.

“I’d like to see some real positive publicity around this.”

Coun Ann Marshall said: “There are still people who assume you have to pay for everything you take to the household waste recycling centre, and that is not the case.”

The charges in place at the recycling centre include £3 to dispose up to 25kg of soil, ceramics and rubble, £7.20 for up to 25kg of asbestos and £6 for up to 25kg of plasterboard.

One of the concerns associated with the introduction of charges for the disposal of certain waste was that it may contribute to increased cases of fly tipping.

A council review found ‘DIY’ wastes make up less than 0.01% of rubbish fly tipped and this has not risen, but councillors called for more action over stamping out fly tipping across the area.

Coun Stephen Akers-Belcher said: “We need to use the data around fly tipping and look at enforcement and coming down on irresponsible people who fly tip.

“We need to take action to find and prosecute them, if we could I would name and shame fly-tippers who are a blight on our community.”

Nic Marko, Local Democracry Reporting Service

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service