Councillors hold back on crazy golf course decision

A decision on a new crazy golf course at Seaton Carew has been put on hold.

Councillors were due to decide whether to grant planning permission to the scheme on green space at The Cliff yesterday.

But members of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Planning Committee deferred the issue so they can hold a site visit.

It followed concerns from councillors about the type of fencing proposed to surround the ten-hole course.

Green painted mesh fencing standing almost six feet is proposed, mainly to prevent balls from leaving the grounds.

But some councillors had reservations about the appearance of it and also after the applicant would not commit to remove all litter caught up in the fencing - only that which accumulated on the inside.

Vice chair of the committee, Councillor Stephen Akers-Belcher, said: “I have got concerns about the design of the mesh fence.

“If you look further along at the development on the [Seaton] Reach, there is a different style fence which I don’t think is as intrusive and has been designed to protect the area and close the area off.”

Coun Marjorie James said: “I honestly feel I can’t make a decision until I know what that fence is going to look like.”

Chris Dodds, co-director of Loftman Leisure Ltd told the committee: “The fence that we have selected and propose has been designed after considerable consultation with Hartlepool Borough Council and Hartlepool police.”

He said it would be transparent and was similar to that used by many schools and businesses in the town.

Residents say they support a crazy golf course but submit it should be built behind the clock tower at the commercial end of the seafront where there was one previously, not on green space.

Mr Dodds said the clock tower was ruled out because of “lack of footfall” and the course would not be visible from the road.

The councillors’ site visit is due to take place before their next meeting on Wednesday, March 7.