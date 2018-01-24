County Durham student, 21, wins £1m on EuroMillions draw

A university graduate from County Durham is debt free today after scooping £1million in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw.

Alex Best, who graduated from the University of Bolton last September, will now use his newfound fortune to follow his dream career in music event production.

The 21-year-old, from Shildon, said: “I love going to music festivals and gigs and my degree has helped me realise it’s what I want to do as a career.

"Thanks to this win, I no longer have to do part time work and can put all my focus in getting my dream job working in the music industry.

“It’s what I love doing, hopefully I can go on tours with big music stars or work at festivals like Glastonbury.”

He added: “It’s an unbelievable feeling knowing that I’m now debt-free.

"Every student has money worries, working from paycheck to paycheck, so it’s just amazing to know I never have to worry again.

“This win is going to completely transform my life and those around me. It’s already shaping up to be the best year yet.”

Alex, who won on the January 9 draw, explained he was going about his daily routine when he decided to purchase a single EuroMillions Lucky Dip ticket, hours before the draw was set to close.

He said: “I was just in the shop buying some last minute bits for dinner when I saw the draw advertised for that evening.

“I only buy tickets when I remember to so there must have been someone looking out for me.”

It wasn’t until later the next day, realising that he had bought a ticket, that Alex checked it and discovered to his amazement that he was now one million pounds richer.

He explained: “First of all, I checked all the numbers but unfortunately didn’t match any of them.

"I then moved on to the UK Millionaire Maker code and I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.

“I just stared at the screen, reading every letter and number again and again to make sure it was true. I was shaking like a leaf.”

Alex then asked his mum and step-dad to double check the winning ticket to ensure it was genuine.

Still unconvinced, Alex visited a local store where they checked and confirmed he was a winner.

He said: “The machine made a jingle which was enough to convince me I had actually won.

"It was the best feeling ever, knowing that I’m now officially a millionaire.”

Top of Alex’s shopping list is his first house and holidays abroad as well as a new car but the purchase is on hold until he passes his driving test.

Alex said: “I’ve been learning for about a couple of months and I’m just about to sit my theory test.

"I have my eyes on a few cars, I could even buy an Aston Martin but I’ll wait until I pass my test. How many graduates can say their first car was an Aston Martin?”

Alex also said he has no plans to stop playing EuroMillions and plans to buy his ticket for Friday’s draw.

Alex’s winning EuroMillions ticket was bought at Nisa Local in Jubliee Fields and the winning code was XTNB55606.