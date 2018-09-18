Courtney Hadwin gets ready for America's Got Talent final tomorrow

Teenage singing sensation Courtney Hadwin is preparing for the biggest performance of her life ahead of tomorrow's America’s Got Talent final.

The 14-year-old has made it into the final of the hit US TV show with another incredible performance where she sang an energetic rendition of Born to be Wild last week.

The pupil at The Academy in Shotton Hall, in Peterlee, has now thanked all of her supporters throughout her whirlwind journey.

She said: "Wow can not believe the final is tomorrow I have had an amazing time through out the competition been to some amazing places I never thought I would get the chance to see thank you so much for all the support you guys have given me really excited to get on that stage tomorrow."

Her classmates have been cheering her on in the run up to tomorrow's final.

Courtney was one of five acts to make it through from Wednesday’s semi-finals after winning a public vote and will perform in the final on September 19.

Courtney has thanked everyone for their support

The schoolgirl, who lives in Hesleden, has been a rising star and people first began to take notice of her voice when she performed Say Something by Great Big World at a lunchtime open mic session at her school.

Read more: All you need to know about Courtney Hadwin, one of the favourites to win America's Got Talent

She received widespread fame after she performed Otis Redding’s 1968 hit Hard To Handle on America’s Got Talent in June this year.

Howie Mandel compared her to a young Janis Joplin and gave her the golden buzzer which sent her straight through to the live shows.