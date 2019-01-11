Courtney Hadwin set to shine on upcoming episode of new US TV show

Singing star Courney Hadwin is set to blow fans away with her incredible voice once again when she appears in the upcoming episode of a new American TV show.

The teenager is due to appear in NBC show, America’s Got Talent The Champions this month where she will star alongside the most famous Got Talent Stars.



The 14-year-old from Heselden shot to fame after appearing on America’s Got Talent last year, coming sixth in the competition.

Back in December, the former Peterlee-schoolgirl-turned-superstar signed a contract with signed a record deal with Simon Cowell's record label Syco Music, kicking off her singing career.

And now Courtney is set to impress once again when she appears in the second episode of the new competition.

The show, which kicked off on Monday, January 7, will next be aired on Monday, January 14.

It will see Got Talent winners and the most famous Got Talent stars compete to win the show.

Sharing her excitement on Twitter, ahead of the show's first episode, Courtney said: "Think most people have already guessed but just wanted to let you guys know I will be appearing on The Champions.

"I was honoured to be asked to be part of such an amazing show.

"Hope you can all tune in to #AGTChampions which starts tonight."

Courtney's journey to stardom kicked off last year when she travelled to LA with dad Paul Hadwin in March to audition for the TV talent competition after applying for the show online.

During her audition she blew away celebrity judges - Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel - when she sang Otis Redding classic Hard to Handle.

Her performance earned her the Golden Buzzer by judge Howie Mandel to signal that she had made through to the live shows in the competition.

Since appearing on the show, Courtney has racked up millions of fans around the world.

Sharing her delight at coming so far in the industry on Twitter last month, she said: "This year has changed my life so much and I can not believe it's just about over!

"A year that I will never forget and memories I will always treasure.

"Let's hope 2019 can be half as exciting.

"Thank you to you all for making this year so special."