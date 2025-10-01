An anti-social off road biker tried to ride away from a police officer who was hanging onto him.

Danny Bailey was arrested after he was seen riding the Surron electric off road bike dangerously around central Hartlepool and West View last October before being stopped in his tracks.

A sentencing hearing at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday heard how the 23-year-old overtook an unmarked police vehicle in the wrong side of the road in York Road before heading to Murray Street and the West View area.

During the episode Bailey also stuck his fingers up at a learner driver and went through a red light.

Police caught up with him when Bailey stopped on Warren Road but he tried to ride off despite an officer putting an arm around Bailey’s waist.

“The rear wheel caught on the officer’s leg several times as the defendant travelled across the road,” said prosecutor Anthony Pettengell.

The officer managed to remove Bailey from the bike and he was restrained.

He had only been out of prison for three months, the court heard.

Bailey admitted dangerous driving, having no insurance. It was said he panicked when he realised he was in an exclusion zone.

In mitigation, Stephen Constantine said Bailey, of Hazel Grove, Hartlepool, has now “turned his life around” and is studying to be a personal trainer.

Recorder Ciaran Rankin sentenced Bailey to 12 months’ prison suspended for 18 months.

He was also disqualified from driving for a year, given a three-month nighttime curfew and ordered to do probation and 150 hours’ unpaid work.