Banned driver jailed after colliding with Ford Fiesta carrying women and 8-month-old baby in Hartlepool
Riley Smithson, 23, sped away from police in Hartlepool in a suspected stolen Ford Fiesta with cloned plates on the morning of March 3 this year.
During a shocking piece of driving, Teesside Crown Court heard he accelerated up to 50mph along Southburn Terrace before mounting the pavement to avoid an oncoming vehicle.
He then drove through a red light and failed to give way at the junction of Stockton Road and Coleridge Avenue collided with a black Fiesta causing it to crash through a garden wall.
The other car was being driven by a woman and her mother was in the passenger seat.
Shaun Dryden, prosecuting, said: “In the rear of the vehicle was the driver’s eight-month-old baby in a car seat.
"Thankfully, there was no injury to the baby.”
The driver and her mother suffered minor injuries including bruising and pains still felt ten days later.
Her car was written off by the collision.
Two people were seen getting out of the Fiesta driven by Smithson who was arrested nearby.
He was found with a small packet of cocaine and failed a roadside drugs test for cannabis.
Smithson, of Saltview Terrace, Port Clarence, admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and possession of a class A drug.
He also pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified from when he was stopped by police in a Ford Transit in Billingham in November 2023.
Jordan Parkinson, mitigating, said Smithson accepted he must be jailed.
She said: “He appreciates he has an appalling record for driving offences and is very lucky that nobody was fatally injured.”
Ms Parkinson said Smithson resorted to taking drugs to cope after finding both his father and brother dead at home which left him with post traumatic stress disorder.
The Recorder of Middlesbrough, Judge Francis Laird, jailed him for 18 months.
He said: “The force of the collision is illustrated by the fact [the other driver’s] motor car was written off by her insurance company.”
Smithson was also further disqualified from driving for three years and nine months.