Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man was arrested for grooming after he was photographed kissing a girl almost half his age.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Bradley, 27, was pictured on a bench in Hartlepool with a teenage girl sitting on his knee.

They were holding hands and kissing, Teesside Crown Court was told.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police identified and arrested Bradley after analysing the girl’s phone which showed they had been in contact for several months, said prosecutor Paul Abrahams.

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Crown Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID

He said: “Police identified him as the male in the image. They also recovered a coat matching that in the photo and a train ticket from Sunderland to Hartlepool.”

Bradley, who has a baby son by another woman, pleaded guilty to meeting a girl under 16 following grooming and causing or inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity.

Martin Scarborough, mitigating, said: “Whatever his feelings were for her it was clearly wrong and he knows he needs to be punished for that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradley, of Third Street, Blackhall Colliery, had no previous convictions.

The judge, Mr Recorder Smith, said the public may want to see him sent to prison for a long time for the “sorry tale”.

But he said Bradley would only serve a few months before being released with limited resources to monitor him.

Instead, Recorder Smith said more work could be done with him in the community to reduce the risk of him offending again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recorder Smith told him: “I don’t know what was going through your mind. You are twice her age.”

Bradley received 10 months’ imprisonment, which was suspended for two years, ordered to do 180 hours unpaid work, and will be on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.