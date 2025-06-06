A drug addict raided a man’s home while he was in hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carl Waller, aged 36, broke into the victim’s home in Hartlepool with others on February 2 and made off with over £4,500 of prized possessions, some of which were sentimental.

They broke in through a window at night and carried out an untidy search before stealing a large amount of alcohol, perfume and aftershaves, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waller was linked to the crime by blood left at the scene, said prosecutor Philip Morley.

Carl Waller, from Hartlepool, has been jailed for 23 months for burglary, shoplifting and carrying a knife.

In an impact statement, the homeowner said he had collected the items that were stolen over a number of years and their value was much higher than their cash worth.

He added the stress of the burglary had set back his recovery.

More news: Hartlepool suspects arrested in human trafficking inquiry

Waller, of Milbank Road, Hartlepool, was on bail at the time after he was arrested for stealing £60 of make-up from Boots at the Anchor Retail Park on December 14 last year.

He was also found to be carrying a craft knife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waller, who has over 130 offences on his record, pleaded guilty to the burglary, shop theft and possession of a blade.

Recorder Jamie Hill jailed him for a total of 23 months.

Calum McNicholas, mitigating, said Waller has suffered from a longstanding and severe drug addiction linked to domestic issues from his childhood.

The court heard Waller regards prison “almost as rehab” as it is the only time he is clean.

Regarding the burglary, Mr McNicholas submitted: “It’s not a case where the house has been completely turned upside down.”

But Recorder Hill said only immediate prison was justified.