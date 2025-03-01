A dangerous motorcyclist who killed his friend whilst riding 100mph has been jailed.

Disqualified driver David Stewart sped away from police in Peterlee with pillion passenger, Lee Stevenson, in the early hours of March 25, 2023.

Stewart crashed into a roundabout on Passfield Way where the speed limit is 30mph, throwing both himself and Mr Stevenson from the bike.

Officers immediately gave first aid to both men but Mr Stevenson, 27, a father of two, died at the scene as a result of a head injury.

David Stewart was sentenced to 11 years prison for causing a fatal motorcycle crash.

Stewart, 34, who had taken cocaine and was over the drug-drive limit that night, was left in critical condition himself spending three months in hospital.

He was sentenced to 11 years in prison at Durham Crown Court on Friday, February 28, after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving earlier.

The court heard Stewart, of Stockton, had been riding the bike on false plates and had only been released from prison the year before for another offence of dangerous driving.

The judge said he had a “consistent pattern of poor driving” and had he stopped, his friend’s death would have been avoided.

DC Jayne Gatland, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, urged drivers to think twice before putting others at risk.

She said: “Many young people think they’re invincible but this case sadly shows just how quickly tragedy can strike and unfortunately it happens time and time again.

“Stewart’s reckless driving killed his friend, something he could have avoided if he had just pulled over.

“Not only will he now be spending a considerable amount of time behind bars, he also has to live with the fact he is the reason his friend died.

"Two children now have to grow up without their father and the immense pain to Mr Stevenson’s grieving family will never go away.

“We would urge anyone who is asked to pull over by the police to do just that; the outcome will always be better than making off.”

As is standard practice with any pursuit resulting in a fatality, Durham Constabulary referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The two officers involved were both cleared of any wrongdoing after a review of the police car’s dashcam footage.