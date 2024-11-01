Dangerous offender Dylan Seago jailed at Teesside Crown Court for 22 years for 'litany of child abuse' and violence
Dylan Seago was sentenced at Teesside Crown Court for 15 sex offences committed against three vulnerable children including rape, sexual assault and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.
He denied all the offences but was convicted by a jury following a trial.
Seago, 28, threatened the victims to intimidate them and try to prevent them from reporting his crimes.
But the judge Recorder Paul Reid said the jury “had no hesitation in convicting you of these offences.”
Recorder Reid added: “People in the court sat horrified at the litany of abuse described by the witnesses.”
Seago was also sentenced for serious physical assaults against a number of women.
He headbutted one woman while drunk and threatened to damage her home and car.
Seago was also sentenced for actual bodily harm over repeatedly punching another woman to the face.
He was found guilty in a magistrates court trial of harassing her and threatening to share an intimate photo of her.
On another occasion while drunk, Seago tried to hit a woman he knew in the street before making a threat to kill her baby.
"Needless to say, she was terrified,” said Recorder Reid.
The court heard the defendant poses a high risk to adults and children of committing further offences.
Seago, formerly from Hartlepool and late of Wensley Terrace, Ferryhill, was sentenced to a total of 22 years imprisonment.