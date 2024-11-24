Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man twice ignored orders to leave Hartlepool town centre during a crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

Thomas Duffy, 36, was issued with dispersal notices on successive days in July this year to leave the area.

But he returned to the town centre while intoxicated on both days and was verbally abusive when challenged.

Police imposed the dispersal order for the area after a number of incidents of anti-social behaviour including around Community Hub Central, formerly Hartlepool central library, in July this year.

Thomas Duffy leaving of Teesside Magistrates' Court. Picture by FRANK REID

It gave the force the power to ask anyone in a large group to leave the area bounded by York Road, Park Road, Victoria Road and Stockton Street, for 48 hours.

Paige Sparks, prosecuting at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, told how Duffy was issued with a dispersal notice on July 18 when he was intoxicated.

But he was later seen on Victoria Road asleep on a grassed area.

Duffy was given another of the notices the following day before later returning to York Road.

Ms Sparks said: “A report was made by security staff that they had stopped a male who was intoxicated and verbally abusive.”

When he was put in the back of a police van, Duffy kicked an internal door, causing damage.

He was taken to hospital due to concerns for his wellbeing but continued to swear and spat on a waiting area floor.

When questioned later, he said he could not remember the incident due to being drunk but accepted behaving in the way described.

He admitted two counts of failing to comply with a dispersal notice, using threatening words or behaviour and criminal damage.

Helen Sabiston, mitigating, said: “He is apologetic about his behaviour.”

A probation service officer said Duffy was homeless at the time and had been mixing with other people whose behaviour with drink and drugs had led to the anti-social behaviour crackdown.

The court heard started drinking around 12 or 13 and suffered a relapse due to a relationship breakdown and not being able to work through injury.

Duffy, of Whitby Street, Hartlepool, is now getting help with a Christian rehab organisation.

District Judge Marie Mallon imposed a nine-month community order, rehabilitation activity days and a six-week night time curfew.