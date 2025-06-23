East Durham man who 'groomed' teenage girl is sentenced at Teesside Crown Court
Shaun Wood, 37, made inappropriate comments and indecently touched the victim, Teesside Crown Court heard.
He pleaded guilty to sexual activity with a girl on the second day of his trial last month and returned to court to be sentenced.
Prosecutor Chris Baker said there was elements of grooming behaviour by Wood.
The victim was praised by the judge for her bravery after she read out a statement in court detailing the impact of Wood’s offending, including stress and anxiety, as well as on her education.
In mitigation, the court heard Wood, of Fourth Street, Blackhall Colliery, felt a sense of embarrassment and shame and he had no prior convictions.
Recorder Andrew Haslam sentenced him to 18 months imprisonment, which was suspended for two years.
Wood will also have to undertake 200 hours of community service and complete an accredited rehabilitation programme.