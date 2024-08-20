Joel Bishop wore a t-shirt with his nickname on as he confronted police in Lowthian Road, Hartlepool.

A former “exemplary” soldier has become the latest person to be jailed for their part in the recent Hartlepool riot.

Joel Bishop, who served in the Army for five years, joined in attacks on police during a night of shocking mob violence on Wednesday, July 31.

Social media footage showed the 27-year-old HGV driver throwing rocks and a plank of wood at police on three occasions as they struggled to bring order in Lowthian Road.

Sentenced to 18 months prison on Tuesday, Teesside Crown Court heard he was also heard shouting an obscenity at police and told another rioter to aim at a particular officer.

Joel Bishop, 27, has been jailed for 18 months for violent disorder in Hartlepool.

Rachel Masters, prosecuting, said Bishop was involved over a protracted period adding: “There was serious fear, distress and disruption caused.”

He pleaded guilty to violent disorder and two counts of possessing an offensive weapon for the rock and plank of wood.

The court heard Bishop, a dad-of-two, had no previous convictions and even considered joining the police when he left the Army.

Rod Hunt, mitigating, said: “It’s so out of character that one struggles to find any rational explanation.”

Judge Francis Laird told Bishop, of Tweed Walk, Hartlepool: “It’s very difficult to understand why you got involved in this offence.”

Bishop is the ninth person now to be jailed for their part in the disorder.

On Monday mother-of-six Donna Conniff, 40, of Alford Court, Hartlepool, was jailed for two years for throwing a brick and rock at riot cops, and handing a brick to a young boy to throw.

She was described as a “prominent part” of a group that was captured on camera and social media footage throwing missiles at police at the bottom of Sandringham Road.

Two other “persistent participants” in the disorder, Ben Judge and Aaron Bradshaw, both 28, were jailed on August 16.

Judge, of Farr Walk, Hartlepool, threw bricks and a metal object at officers. He also pulled boards from a boarded-up house and kicked in the window.

He was jailed for three years while Bradshaw, of Murray Street, who threw objects at police and at one point was armed with a cosh, got two years and eight months.

Several police officers were injured that night with some needing hospital treatment.