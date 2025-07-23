A drug dealer who was caught with the aid of a police drone has been jailed for more than five years.

Long-term addict Peter Hadfield, known to customers as “Pedro” was found to be dealing cocaine and crack cocaine when police found him at a house in Eton Street on April 13 this year.

Teesside Crown Court heard that officers had attended in response to an unrelated matter.

Prosecutor Saba Shan told the court: “A PCSO deployed a drone over the rear of the address when he saw a male, the defendant, exit the rear door and climb over a wall into the rear yard of a neighbouring property.”

Hadfield, 48, was followed by another male who was seen to throw a small bag over the wall.

It was retrieved by police and was found to contain 16 wraps of crack cocaine with an estimated street value of £220.

Officers found more drugs and associated dealing items inside the address.

Ms Shan added: “In the living room, various drugs paraphernalia was seized including digital scales, snap bags, tick lists as well as an unstated amount of cash.

"In addition, a single snap bag containing two grams of cocaine with a street value of £200 was seized and a tub containing caffeine which is commonly used as a mixing agent.”

A message on a mobile phone at the address addressed to “Pedro” was found with references to drugs, added Ms Shan.

She said: “A PCSO confirmed he knows the defendant to go by this name. The messages clearly show the defendant was supplying to users.”

Hadfield, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and crack cocaine with intent to supply.

He has previous convictions including for heroin when he was a youth and MDMA.

In mitigation, it was said Hadfield had been addicted to drugs “for as long as he remembers” and the money he got from dealing paid for his habit.

Jailing him for a total of five years and two months, Recorder Andrew Haslam, said: “You have no doubt been caused a great deal of misery by your addiction to class A drugs, but you seem intent to peddle them to the itinerant misery of other drug users.”