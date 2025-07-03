Hartlepool drug dealer who wielded axe in street fight spared jail due to ill wife

By Mark Payne
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 04:45 BST
A drug dealer who waved an axe during a street fight has been spared jail for his ill partner’s sake.

Terence Thompson, 59, was seen on CCTV wielding a hand axe during a fight involving weapons in Kathleen Street, Hartlepool, last November.

He was also shouting and using aggressive language, Teesside Crown Court heard.

When police searched Thompson’s house in Kendal Road they found a variety of drugs.

Teesside Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty to possession of class B and C drugs with intent to supply, possession of class a A drug, affray and having a blade in public.

But he was spared immediate prison after the judge was presented with medical evidence of Thompson’s “extremely ill” partner who he is the full time carer for.

Thompson, now of Grosvenor Street, Hartlepool, was sentenced to 16 months’ imprisonment, which was suspended for two years.

Judge Jonathan Carroll said his partner’s illness was the only reason he was not jailed, warning: “This is the only chance you will get.”

