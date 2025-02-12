Hartlepool man facing lengthy prison sentence after admitting manslaughter of Anthony Littlewood, 39, in assault

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 12th Feb 2025, 11:21 BST
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 08:39 BST
A man has been warned he is facing a “substantial” jail sentence after he admitted killing another man.

Jamie Smith, 24, has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 39-year-old Anthony Littlewood, who died after being assaulted on Hart Lane, in Hartlepool, on Saturday, June 8, last year.

Mr Littlewood was rushed to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough but died a week later on June 15.

Smith pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday, February 12.

Jamie Smith after appearing at Teesside Magistrates' Court last month.

Members of Mr Littlewood’s family were present in court.

Sentencing was adjourned for reports on Smith’s background as well as statements from Mr Littlewood’s family.

But the judge warned Smith, of Mereston Close, Hartlepool, that he is facing a lengthy prison sentence.

Judge Jonathan Carroll said to him: “You have pleaded guilty to this offence.

Anthony Littlewood died following after being assaulted on Hart Lane, in Hartlepool, in June last year.

"You must understand that the sentence is inevitable, a substantial custodial sentence.

"However, you are lightly convicted and are still a young man.

"Before I reach any conclusion to the length of the sentence I wish to see a pre-sentence report.

“I will adjourn sentence to allow for that to happen.”

Police previously said that Mr Littlewood was assaulted near the junction of Hart Lane and Serpentine Road at around 6.45pm.

He was said to have suffered serious injuries.

The road was closed in both directions around the junction for a number of hours while police carried out investigations.

Smith is due to return to court to be sentenced on Thursday, March 27, and he was granted bail with conditions in the meantime.

