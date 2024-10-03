Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man headbutted a policeman after being taken to hospital with concerns over his wellbeing.

Scott Donovan lashed out at the officer after being transported to Roseberry Park hospital, in Middlesbrough, in August.

Thirty-five-year-old Donovan was taken there by police after he was found lying in the road at Dalton Piercy by a member of the public.

But while he was waiting to be assessed at hospital his behaviour was erratic, said Dan Wilberforce, prosecuting at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

Scott Donovan leaving Teesside Magistrates' Court. Picture by Frank Reid

Mr Wilberforce said the defendant headbutted the police officer who suffered a significant injury to his lip and later collapsed suffering from concussion.

Donovan admitted a charge of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

Tyler Plunkett, defending, said in mitigation that Donovan was struggling to process some difficult news from his past and had drank five cans of lager.

“He was in quite a vulnerable mental health state himself,” said Mr Plunkett.

Donovan also felt aggrieved at some of the ways the police treated him.

But Mr Plunkett said of the headbutt: “He knows quite frankly that was disgusting behaviour.”

He said Donovan apologised to the officer afterwards and was “ashamed” at the injury he caused.

District Judge Stephen Hood sentenced him to 26 weeks in prison but suspended it for 18 months.

He said: “The way you reacted to the police was out of all proportion whatsoever.”

Donovan, of Cedar Walk, Hartlepool, was also ordered to pay the injured officer £400 compensation, a £154 surcharge and complete up to 18 probation rehabilitation days.