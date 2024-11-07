Hartlepool man Louis Gofton jailed at Teesside Crown Court for frightening message to 'stab brother to bits'

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 7th Nov 2024, 15:21 BST
A man has been jailed for making a frightening threat towards his brother in which he said “I’m going to stab him to bits”.

Louis Gofton, 27, made the threat as part of an ongoing rift between him and his brother, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Most Popular

Just a few weeks earlier, Gofton injured his brother in an attack with knives and scissors, prosecutor Stephen Littlewood said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But on the night of August 3 this year, the pair tried to bury the hatchet and got together for drinks with their respective partners.

Teesside Crown Court.placeholder image
Teesside Crown Court.

However, later that night the victim’s partner received a Facebook call from Gofton.

Mr Littlewood said: “She immediately recognised the defendant’s voice. He said ‘watch what happens to my brother.

"’You think last time was bad, I’m going to stab him to bits.’”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The message was relayed to the Gofton’s brother with Mr Littlewood adding: “They were fearful that the threats would be carried out.”

Gofton, of Baden Street, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to the relatively new offence of sending a communication threatening death or serious harm.

It was on a basis he acted recklessly in “the heat of the moment”.

placeholder image
Read More
Cleveland Police charge suspect in connection with stabbing in Kent Avenue, Hart...

Stephen Constantine, defending, said in mitigation his client was battling poor mental health that he was self medicating for.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was linked to PTSD from his service in the army and the tragic loss of a child.

Mr Constantine said Gofton was now drug free and he has been receiving help for his mental health.

The Recorder of Middlesbrough, Judge Francis Laird, sentenced Gofton to six months in jail and imposed a three-year restraining order to not contact his brother.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice