A man has been jailed for making a frightening threat towards his brother in which he said “I’m going to stab him to bits”.

Louis Gofton, 27, made the threat as part of an ongoing rift between him and his brother, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Just a few weeks earlier, Gofton injured his brother in an attack with knives and scissors, prosecutor Stephen Littlewood said.

But on the night of August 3 this year, the pair tried to bury the hatchet and got together for drinks with their respective partners.

However, later that night the victim’s partner received a Facebook call from Gofton.

Mr Littlewood said: “She immediately recognised the defendant’s voice. He said ‘watch what happens to my brother.

"’You think last time was bad, I’m going to stab him to bits.’”

The message was relayed to the Gofton’s brother with Mr Littlewood adding: “They were fearful that the threats would be carried out.”

Gofton, of Baden Street, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to the relatively new offence of sending a communication threatening death or serious harm.

It was on a basis he acted recklessly in “the heat of the moment”.

Stephen Constantine, defending, said in mitigation his client was battling poor mental health that he was self medicating for.

It was linked to PTSD from his service in the army and the tragic loss of a child.

Mr Constantine said Gofton was now drug free and he has been receiving help for his mental health.

The Recorder of Middlesbrough, Judge Francis Laird, sentenced Gofton to six months in jail and imposed a three-year restraining order to not contact his brother.