Hartlepool man pleads guilty at Teesside Crown Court to torching house, Peugeot and Dacia Duster vehicles

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 21st Nov 2024, 04:45 GMT
A man has pleaded guilty to setting potentially life-threatening fire to vehicles and a house.

Andrew Foulds, 33, admitted two counts of arson being reckless whether life would be endangered in a hearing before Teesside Crown Court.

They relate to him setting light to an address in the Owton Manor area of town, together with a Peugeot 308 and Dacia Duster vehicles all on September 6 of last year.

Foulds, of no fixed address, also pleaded guilty to an additional charge of assaulting an emergency worker relating to a police officer six days later.

Teesside Crown Court.

He appeared in court over a videolink from Durham Prison.

Rod Hunt, defending, said there was “a lot of background” to the case and asked for an adjournment for a psychiatric and probation report.

Recorder Andrew Latimer agreed but warned Foulds not to get his hopes up saying the offences were “serious”.

Foulds was remanded in custody until he is sentenced in January.

