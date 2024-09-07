Daniel Jewson outside Teesside Magistrates' Court.

A time waster sparked fears after falsely claiming to police there were explosives inside a house.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Jewson, 35, said there were grenades in an address in West View Road, Hartlepool, after police were called following the discovery of shotgun ammunition in the garden.

He later claimed to have stored a shotgun near Hartlepool Police Station, Teesside Magistrates’ Court was told.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers attended the address in West View Road in May after Jewson’s mother reported finding two shotgun shells in the back garden.

Jewson accepted to police they belonged to him and reported that he had been threatened earlier that day by unknown males with a shotgun.

As police conducted a search, he went on to make a number of worrying claims to police.

Saba Shan, prosecuting, said: “He said ‘If you start digging in the house watch out for the grenades, they will go boom.’”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jewson, who the court heard had taken tranquilizers, also said he had buried a shotgun on the train tracks by Steetley.

While being interviewed by under caution, he confirmed the claims about the grenades were false but repeated the claim that he had concealed a shotgun and some ammunition near to Hartlepool Police Station.

He refused, however, to say where exactly.

Jewson admitted wasting police time and was found guilty in his absence of possessing ammunition when he was prohibited from doing so for life.

The court heard the restriction was a consequence of him having previously been sentenced to more than three years in custody for an offence of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence solicitor Tyler Plunkett said the drugs Jewson had taken that day together with frustration of police attending “led to him saying some really stupid things”.

Mr Plunkett added the ammunition found in the garden was water-logged and could not be discharged.

He said: “There’s been no evidence or suggestion Mr Jewson is actually in possession or control of a firearm.”

But District Judge Stephen Hood said the offences were serious and sent them to Teesside Crown Court for sentencing.

Jewson, of Wordsworth Avenue, Hartlepool, was bailed and is due to appear before the crown court in October.