Hartlepool pensioner accused of encouraging rats by feeding birds is due to stand trial after pleading not guilty

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 17th Dec 2024, 17:19 BST
Updated 18th Dec 2024, 13:02 BST

An animal-loving granddad who is accused of behaving in an anti-social manner by putting out food for wildlife is set to defend his behaviour at a trial.

Brian Wilkins, 76, known as the Bird Man of Hartlepool, is being taken to court by Hartlepool Borough Council for allegedly failing to comply with a Community Protection Order following concerns his actions attract rats.

The charge alleges that between January 16 and the end of October this year he continued to "ignore advice and requests to stop placing food and feed for wildlife", leading to "the persistent attraction of vermin".

It relates to him putting out large amounts of foodstuff for birds in public places around Hartlepool, which the council says is anti-social and “significantly affecting the quality of life” of others.

Brian Wilkins. Picture by FRANK REID
Brian Wilkins. Picture by FRANK REID

In a hearing at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, Sophie Johnston for the council, outlined around a dozen complaints it had received about Mr Wilkins from members of the public, Camerons Brewery and the manager of Park Towers apartments, in Park Road, throughout 2023.

He was issued with a fixed penalty notice in March this year following other complaints from residents and within the council about him putting food down in Stockton Road and around Middleton Grange shopping centre, including “making birds flock in large numbers”.

Ms Johnston added: “Since that point there has been further complaints of the same kind.”

Brian Wilkins is accused of breaching a Community Protection Order by feeding birds outside Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.
Brian Wilkins is accused of breaching a Community Protection Order by feeding birds outside Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

Wilkins, who represented himself in court, accepted putting down food as described by the council and that the Community Protection Order was in place.

Asked by District Judge Stephen Hood if the accounts were correct, Wilkins said: “Quite correct sir. We do it on a daily basis.”

But at a magistrates’ court trial set for April 1 next year, he is due to argue that he had a “reasonable excuse”.

He said: “There is massive quantities of starving wildlife and these people are saying ‘don’t feed them’.”

Wilkins, of Sheriff Street, Hartlepool, who said he was representing Hartlepool Wildlife Feeding Programme, added rats were an existing issue in the town.

If found guilty he faces a fine and having to pay the council’s costs.

His daughter Paula Wilkins has set up a GoFundMe page to cover any legal costs he incurs.

It is at www.gofundme.com/f/support-the-bird-man-of-hartlepool .

