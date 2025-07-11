A sex offender has been jailed after he was caught talking to girls on several social media platforms using aliases.

Curtis Smith, 25, from Hartlepool, was sentenced in 2021 at court for engaging in sexual communication with a child.

He got a two-year community order and a seven-year sexual harm prevention order with various conditions.

They included not to use any false name or alias on the internet and to notify police within three days of setting up any social media accounts.

Curtis Smith, from Hartlepool, was jailed for 15 months at Teesside Crown Court. Photo: Cleveland Police.

Officers discovered he had breached those terms during a routine visit to his home last December.

Cole Cockburn, prosecuting at Teesside Crown Court, said Smith’s mobile phone showed he had been talking to people on Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok using different alias names.

Mr Cockburn said: “There’s evidence he engaged in conversation with female users. The Crown submits there’s a clear risk of serious harm.”

The age of the girls Smith was speaking to is not known although there was no evidence the tone of the conversations were sexual, the court heard.

He pleaded guilty to five breaches of the order and was jailed for 15 months.

However, Smith, previously of Topcliffe Street, Hartlepool, is due to be released soon due to being in custody since December.

Judge Advocate Tom Mitchell told him: "There’s a straightforward point here. Don’t do it.

“You weren’t just confining yourself to trying to talk to one group of people, you were obviously trying to maximise your output.”

In mitigation, Nicci Horton said Smith had engaged well on the community order and pointed out nearly all apps require an alias.