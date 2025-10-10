A sex offender breached the conditions of a court order to monitor his behaviour after pictures of children were found on his phone.

Alan Walton, 40, was given the ten-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) by Teesside Crown Court with a number of terms in 2020 for child pornography charges.

Elisha Marsay, prosecuting at Teesside Crown Court, said: "One prohibition stipulated he was prohibited from viewing, making and possessing images of children under 18 where naked or in a state of undress.”

But a number pictures of children in a state of undress, though not illegal, were discovered on Walton’s phone in May this year, having been accessed via Instagram Threads.

Further analysis of Walton’s phone also indicated a number of apps had been deleted, which was also in breach of the SHPO.

He admitted the two breaches at an earlier court hearing.

The court heard Walton was previously given a suspended sentence in 2017 for having indecent images of children and a paedophile manual.

He was jailed for 30 months five years ago for further indecent images offences.

His lawyer Kelly Clarke said in mitigation that Walton had had a “tormented childhood” and lived a largely solitary existence.

She said: “He’s certainly someone who could do with some intervention from the probation service.”

Recorder Simon Jackson agreed and gave Walton, of Stephen Street, Hartlepool, 12 months’ prison, which was suspended for 24 months, with 18 months probation supervision.

Recorder Jackson told him: “If you don’t avail yourself of this support, with your history, when you come back you will go to prison almost certainly.”