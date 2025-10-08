A sex offender has been jailed after he travelled to Indonesia without telling the authorities.

Lewis Cooper, 25, from Hartlepool, was placed on the sex offenders register in 2023 after he was convicted of having indecent images of children.

It meant he is subject to strict conditions including having to inform police of any intention to travel abroad.

But they were surprised to be informed by UK Border Force in May this year that Cooper had returned to the country after spending two weeks in Jakarta.

Nicci Horton, prosecuting at Teesside Crown Court, said the Indonesian capital is a destination “of concern” to police due to the risk posed to children from travelling British sex offenders.

When police visited Cooper at home he lied by repeatedly denying he had a passport until the proof was put to him.

Photos on his phone showed him with a young woman and children.

Cooper pleaded guilty to four counts of fail comply with notification requirements.

He had also used aliases online and deleted an Instagram account without telling police.

Michael Cahill, mitigating, said there had been a “lack of understanding” around the requirements and Cooper was the registered care for his stepfather.

He also argued the “underlying issues” of Cooper’s previous indecent images sentence could best be addressed in the community compared to prison.

But Recorder Nathan Adams said: “The notification requirements were clear”.

He added it was “particularly concerning” that he had travelled to Jakarta.

Cooper, of Straker Street, was jailed for a total of 24 months.