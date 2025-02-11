Dominic Legg, 19, from Hartlepool was originally sentenced to five years and nine months' youth detention in November.

Detectives have welcomed a rapist’s increased sentence.

Dominic Legg, 19, was given five years and nine months youth detention at Teesside Crown Court in November after he was found guilty of multiple sex crimes.

A jury convicted him of 13 offences against three victims including three counts of rape of a child under 13 and four of sexual assault against a child.

But the sentence has been increased to eight years after the case was referred to the Court of Appeal by the Attorney General.

Detective Inspector Lou Sproson, from Hartlepool CID, said after the new term was confirmed: “I am pleased that Legg’s sentence has been increased to reflect the nature and severity of his offending.

"This is welcomed by the officers who investigated the case and by the victims and their families.

“Victims are at the centre of all of our investigations and we always do everything we can to achieve an appropriate sentence at court.

“I can reassure anyone who has experienced sexual assault of any nature that we will always investigate thoroughly and we can offer support from the moment they report right throughout our enquiries and until the judicial process is over.”

One of his victims said back at November’s original sentencing hearing: “What Dominic Legg did to me has physically and mentally broke me.”

Judge Chris Smith accepted at the time that “the harm caused has been very considerable”.

But he added: “You were, however, very young yourself at the time and the law makes it plain that a very significant discount has to be made when sentencing young people who have committed sexual offences.”

Judge Smith continued in November: “At the moment whilst I think you do present a significant risk of committing serious sexual offences in the future I am, nevertheless, going to draw back from passing an extended sentence.”

He said that was mainly due to Legg’s age adding: “You are still a young man and your brain still has a good deal of developing still to do.”

Legg, previously of Harrow Street, Hartlepool, was also handed an indefinite restraining order and placed on the sex offenders’ register for life.

If you, or someone you know, has been a victim of sexual abuse, contact Cleveland Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.