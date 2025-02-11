Hartlepool teenager appears in court accused of committing sex act with rocking horse

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 11th Feb 2025, 11:54 BST
A teenager has appeared in court accused of committing a sex act in a children’s playground.

Callum Green, 18, has pleaded not guilty at Teesside Magistrates’ Court to a charge of outraging public decency involving a rocking horse in Burn Valley Gardens, Hartlepool.

Most Popular

The incident is said to have taken place early on the morning of October 19 last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Green is also said to have used a tree branch in the alleged act.

Callum Green denies an allegation of outraging public decency. Picture by FRANK REIDplaceholder image
Callum Green denies an allegation of outraging public decency. Picture by FRANK REID

Joanne Hesse, prosecuting, alleged: “This is a matter that’s occurred in a playground area of a park in Hartlepool.”

placeholder image
Read More
Thief stole Christmas decorations from Hartlepool home just weeks after being sp...

After denying the charge, Green, of Alston Street, Hartlepool, elected for his trial to be heard in the magistrates court instead of at the crown court.

Chair of the bench Kenneth Appleby agreed and adjourned the case until June 6.

Green, who has no previous convictions, was granted bail with conditions not to enter Burn Valley Gardens or any playground in the Cleveland area.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice