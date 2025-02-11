A teenager has appeared in court accused of committing a sex act in a children’s playground.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Green, 18, has pleaded not guilty at Teesside Magistrates’ Court to a charge of outraging public decency involving a rocking horse in Burn Valley Gardens, Hartlepool.

The incident is said to have taken place early on the morning of October 19 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Green is also said to have used a tree branch in the alleged act.

Callum Green denies an allegation of outraging public decency. Picture by FRANK REID

Joanne Hesse, prosecuting, alleged: “This is a matter that’s occurred in a playground area of a park in Hartlepool.”

After denying the charge, Green, of Alston Street, Hartlepool, elected for his trial to be heard in the magistrates court instead of at the crown court.

Chair of the bench Kenneth Appleby agreed and adjourned the case until June 6.

Green, who has no previous convictions, was granted bail with conditions not to enter Burn Valley Gardens or any playground in the Cleveland area.