Hartlepool teenager appears in court accused of committing sex act with rocking horse
Callum Green, 18, has pleaded not guilty at Teesside Magistrates’ Court to a charge of outraging public decency involving a rocking horse in Burn Valley Gardens, Hartlepool.
The incident is said to have taken place early on the morning of October 19 last year.
Green is also said to have used a tree branch in the alleged act.
Joanne Hesse, prosecuting, alleged: “This is a matter that’s occurred in a playground area of a park in Hartlepool.”
After denying the charge, Green, of Alston Street, Hartlepool, elected for his trial to be heard in the magistrates court instead of at the crown court.
Chair of the bench Kenneth Appleby agreed and adjourned the case until June 6.
Green, who has no previous convictions, was granted bail with conditions not to enter Burn Valley Gardens or any playground in the Cleveland area.