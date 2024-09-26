Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has been warned to change her ways after she appeared in court following a catalogue of offending.

Georgia Schofield, 26, narrowly avoided being sent to prison as she was dealt with for 16 offences at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

Her charge sheet included assaults and abuse against nine police officers, drug possession as well as criminal damage and public order offences.

The court heard the offences spanned almost a year from last September to August this year.

Georgia Schofield leaving Teesside Magistrates' Court. Picture by Frank Reid

Prosecutor Dan Wilberforce described how on September 22 Schofield threw a bottle at a police car in York Road, Hartlepool, as she drove past in a Corsa.

The bottle shattered causing damage to the police vehicle.

Schofield drove past again and threw two more bottles, which smashed at officers’ feet.

When she was pulled over, she was found with a small amount of cocaine and lashed out at officers at the scene and at the police station.

In May this year Schofield again threw a glass bottle towards police in Avenue Road from a bike and smiled at officers.

In July, while intoxicated, she caused a nuisance when police closed part of York Road by pulling at a cordon tape, swearing and standing in the road.

Schofield was also physically and verbally abusive towards police in custody and hospitals, including making racist and homophobic slurs.

She additionally damaged walls at Roseberry Park, in Middlesbrough, on two occasions.

Neil Taylor, defending, acknowledged Schofield, who has ADHD, “has become a problem person in Hartlepool for the police”.

He said: “It’s a culmination of mental health problems and sadly a reliance on alcohol that has caused her to behave in the manner she has.”

Schofield, of Fieldfare Road, Hartlepool, admitted six assaults on emergency workers, three counts of using threatening, abusive words or behaviour and four criminal damages.

She also pleaded guilty to two racially aggravated harassment charged and one count of possessing a class A drug.

District Judge Stephen Hood sentenced her to 20 weeks in prison but said he was “just persuaded” to suspend it for two years.

He told her: “Miss Schofield, this will be your last chance to reform your ways and ensure that you keep out of custody.”

She was also ordered to pay £100 compensation to each of the six police officers she assaulted.