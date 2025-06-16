A man has been remanded in custody after he admitted burgling a Hartlepool pub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Smith, 38, of Cameron Road, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to burgling The Tipsy Doorman, in Church Street, on April 19 this year when he appeared at Teesside Crown Court.

He admitted another offence of threatening a person with an offensive weapon, namely a wallpaper scraper, on the same day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further details of the offences were not given as Smith was remanded in custody for reports before he is sentenced.

The Tipsy Doorman, in Church Street, Hartlepool.

But the judge warned that, due to Smith’s record, he is facing a likely prison sentence.

More news: Pair admit ammunition offences linked to West View disturbance

Recorder Anthony Hawks said: “Do not assume that because I’m adjourning sentence and asking for the preparation of a pre-sentence report, that means you are not going to get locked up.

“The likelihood is you are.”

Smith will return to court to learn his fate when he is sentenced in July.