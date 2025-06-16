Man who burgled bar in Hartlepool's Church Street warned he will be locked up by Teesside judge
Paul Smith, 38, of Cameron Road, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to burgling The Tipsy Doorman, in Church Street, on April 19 this year when he appeared at Teesside Crown Court.
He admitted another offence of threatening a person with an offensive weapon, namely a wallpaper scraper, on the same day.
Further details of the offences were not given as Smith was remanded in custody for reports before he is sentenced.
But the judge warned that, due to Smith’s record, he is facing a likely prison sentence.
Recorder Anthony Hawks said: “Do not assume that because I’m adjourning sentence and asking for the preparation of a pre-sentence report, that means you are not going to get locked up.
“The likelihood is you are.”
Smith will return to court to learn his fate when he is sentenced in July.