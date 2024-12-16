A robber who stole a man’s bike before later attacking him with a wrench has been jailed.

Anthony Burgess-Williams, 26, approached the victim, who he knew, shortly after midnight in Hartepool town centre and demanded money.

When the victim refused, Burgess-Williams, who was with another man, punched him to the face giving him a split lip and causing the victim to come off his bike.

The defendant got on it and rode away while telling his accomplice to “stick him”.

The unknown man pulled out a knife and walked quickly towards the victim who ran away, said Shaun Dryden, prosecuting at Teesside Crown Court.

Later the same day, Burgess-Williams and another man went round to the victim’s house armed with a spanner.

He went inside the rear yard and attacked the victim with the weapon when he tried to flee.

At one point Burgess-Williams dropped it but continued attacking the man with his fists.

When the victim escaped, he chased after him but was arrested nearby by police who were in the area.

Burgess-Williams, of Moyne Gardens, Hartlepool, admitted robbery, actual bodily harm and having an offensive weapon.

He also admitted burgling his former partner’s house while she slept in August last year.

The court heard he crept inside in the early hours and stole her iphone and door keys.

Gary Wood, defending, said in mitigation that Burgess-Williams struggled with his mental health due to “adverse childhood experiences” and his chaotic lifestyle led to him making “poor choices”.

Judge Joanne Kidd jailed him for a total of three-and-a-half years and made in indefinite restraining order to stay away from his ex-partner.