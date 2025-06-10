Peterlee who woman used fake Facebook account to blackmail vulnerable victim jailed at Durham Crown Court

By Mark Payne
Published 10th Jun 2025, 10:45 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 10:59 BST

A woman created a fake Facebook account to blackmail a vulnerable woman.

Using a different name, Demi Pallas made repeated threats towards the victim with demands for money.

The woman lost more than £700 and even tried to take her own life.

Durham Constabulary said Pallas lied to officers when she was quizzed by them.

Demi Pallas, of Peterlee, was jailed for 30 months at Durham Crown Court.Demi Pallas, of Peterlee, was jailed for 30 months at Durham Crown Court.
She said she would go with the victim to meet with travellers at a secluded location and would watch the victim hand the money over.

Pallas also made attempts to name other individuals as potential suspects in an attempt to divert the investigation away from her.

But officers charged the 25-year-old with blackmail and perverting the cause of justice.

Pallas, of Peterlee, pleaded guilty to both charges and was sentenced to 30 months in prison at Durham Crown Court.

She was also issued with a restraining order to protect the victim and ordered to pay £228 in costs.

Detective Constable Ash Hagar, from Peterlee CID, said afterwards: “This sentence has been a long time coming for Demi Pallas and I am pleased that she will serve some time in custody for her actions.

“I am pleased that the victim has continued to support the investigation as blackmail is a horrendous and emotional crime which can have a life-long impact on those it affects.”

Anyone who has experienced anything similar is urged to call police on 101.

For advice about fraud or cybercrime, contact Action Fraud on 0300 1232040.

