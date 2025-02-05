A thief used bolt cutters to steal Christmas decorations from a home in Hartlepool just weeks after being spared jail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eric Twidale, 33, was handed a suspended prison sentence by Teesside Crown Court in early December for two cases of shoplifting and a racially motivated public order offence from October.

But just over two weeks later he was out stealing again.

On December 20, Twidale together with an unknown accomplice, approached a garden in Raby Road, Hartlepool, and stole two Nutcracker Christmas valued at £200.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teesside Crown Court.

He also stole £36 worth of burgers from Sainsbury’s, in Murray Street, the same day.

It saw him hauled back to the crown court on Tuesday, February 4, where he was locked up after admitting the latest two thefts.

The judge imposed the 20 weeks’ imprisonment which had been suspended for 18 months in December.

And she added two months on top for the two new thefts.

The court heard Twidale, of Keswick Street, Hartlepool, had also not complied with requirements of the suspended sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It included him not even attending an initial appointment with probation workers.

Recorder Aisha Wadoodi also said Twidale had an “appalling” record with 47 separate convictions covering 78 offences.

Defence barrister Stephen Constantine said Twidale was effectively homeless at the time and stole to survive.

Mr Constantine said: “He tells me he really does want to try and address his problems.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But referring to the defendant’s previous court appearance, Recorder Wadoodi told Twidale: “I’m satisfied that you had no intention of turning your life around or getting help.

"You probably just saw that as a get-out-of-jail-free card.”